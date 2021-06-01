The first step in attaining a well-designed backyard is to decide the best aspect in your backyard, which in turn can enable you to determine what plants to use and where to put them, depending on the sunlight and shade required by different plants. Your next decision is -“What type of garden would I enjoy?”

Mediterranean Garden

This is a garden that tolerates dry and windy conditions, with plants that are popular being Bougainvillea, olive trees, citrus trees and all kinds of geraniums.

English Cottage Garden

A wide selection of plants for this sort of garden includes lavender, roses, daisies, several kinds of ivy, jasmine, daffodils and many other popular flowering plants and shrubs.

Tree Garden

Depending on the part of garden, if you’re searching for colour, a tree garden provides a good deal of shady areas and there’s a excellent range of suitable trees. I am a lover of citrus trees since they normally have good foliage cover and also provide you with fresh home-grown fruit.

Generally, trees in the citrus family – oranges, lemons, limes, mandarins – are fast growing and very popular. You can’topiary’ the trees or allow them to develop naturally, and all these trees seem very colourful when they’re fruiting.

Olive trees are also prolific growers, they keep olives each year, they do not require a good deal of care and they have beautiful silver-coloured and very thick foliage. I’ve recommended these fruit trees because they suit small courtyards or small garden areas.

However, There’s a huge variety of tall and spreading trees to choose from if you have the property to accommodate them

Formal or Structured Garden

This sort of garden has become quite popular due to the tiny gardens now commonly given in building developments. Creating this sort of garden usually requires trimmed lawns surrounded by clipped hedging as borders, topiary trees in one of the hedging and espaliering of plants from dull brick walls. An excess advantage with espaliering is that you can use all sorts of fruit trees, such as lemon, apple, oranges and lime. This seems very affective and has the additional bonus of fresh fruit to pick.

Tropical Garden

If you reside in a tropical climate, then decide whether it is dry or moist tropics, as distinct plants flourish in these distinct tropical climes. Also bear in mind that plants grow very quickly in the tropics, so – unless you would like to be constantly trimming – try to avoid hedges, vines and a few rapid-spreading kinds of ground cover. The bonus is that palm trees, exotic ginger and Fijian fire bushes and stunning plants like Kangaroo’s Paw and Bird of Paradise will grow happily with no attention except some fertiliser and mulching. Mulching is the trick to a excellent tropical garden – it keeps the moisture from the soil on the hottest days. It’s also sensible to add a reticulation system on your garden design, so watering isn’t a time-consuming everyday chore. You can cover an area with reticulation for only a low-cost.

Gemüsegarten

Well, this speaks for itself – all of those fresh vegetables growing in your backyard – how exciting is that? A practical and popular method is to get your own vegetable garden growing in portable planter boxes.

Remember that it isn’t about how much money you spend on your garden but how creative you are. Listed below are some suggestions to make your garden more interesting, so that you can really enjoy your environment.

When you wish to maintain your garden colour scheme trendy, white blossoms are indispensable. A single white climbing rose against any background may look fantastic.

Hand-cut natural sandstone has a brilliant texture and appearance; it ages well and is easy to shape to match.

Limestone walls with broad uneven grouting give a Terrific European look

Water adds an additional component to any garden design, regardless of its size or design.

To make a stunning effect pose changes by producing different levels.

Try to include a couple of fun elements when designing your garden by making garden art. It can be easy as combining objects in creative ways – you do not have to be an extremely skilled artisan to do this.

Fake lawn is now popular, and a smart way to use it is by putting it between pavers creating an extremely interesting courtyard.

Final note

Pots, pots and more baskets – in many different shapes and sizes – some big baskets and a few tiny ones placed strategically. Always remember with little pots which you ought to group them and not scatter them around the backyard. One very big pot can make a true statement, more than just two or three little pots.