The next pecan trees can also be excellent as an ornamental tree. The ideal time to plant pecan trees is in February. This will assist in root growth as apposed to leaf, limb and trunk development.

Western Schley

This pecan tree will do best in the arid desert southwest. It’s a self pollinator and generates heavy fruit at a young age. It enjoys arid climates and is also excellent for southern California deserts and high altitudes. It does well in the colder Texas Panhandle area. It usually ripens in late October and early November. Additionally, it will pollinate other kinds of pecan trees.

Burkett

This pecan tree is a medium to big round soft shell nut. It’s rich, distinctive flavored kernel. It’s a big tree and ripens in late September and during early November. Likes arid climates.

Cheyenne

Is a medium soft shell with an superb flavor. It produces fruit early in the season – Mid September. Can pollinate other pecan varieties. It enjoy southern humid and arid climates such as east and west areas. It’s a semi self indulgent.

Mahan

A very large soft shell kernel. This pecan bears heavy from a young age, and is also a fantastic shade tree. It prefers arid warm winter climates. Ripens in Mid November.

Mohawk

Really big soft shell plus a heavy bearer when young. It does very well in the Southwest and Southeast regions. It It is a really attractive tree too excellent for the big backyard. Ripens in Late October, early November.

Hardy Pecan Tree

Carya Illinoinensis, is a gorgeous, majestic tree which grows to a height of 70 to 100 feet with a spread of 40 to 75 feet. It’s low wide spreading branches. The tree provides a bounty of sweet pecan fruits and a great deal of summer shade after attaining maturity. Hardy Pecan trees have moderate water requirements and has a moderate tolerance to salt and alkali soils. This deciduous, hardy, shade tree is excellent for lawns because it doesn’t lose its leaves until late autumn and it’s practically immune to the attack of insects. The one drawback is that it takes 12-15 years before the tree begins to bear nuts .

Pecan Tree Tips

Remember pecan trees require ample chill hours to make a great crop. A good guideline is to count the amount of hours between November 1st and February 15th which are between 32 degrees and 45 degrees F. These hours are cumulative rather than constant. In the Las Cruces, NM area we normally have over 1,000 chill hours.

Pruning one-third to one-half of the top is 1 way of growing pecan trees to flourish.

Harvest time is generally after the first good hard freeze in the southwest.

You should plant pecans about 2″ deeper than normal to allow for settling of the soil.

Water daily for the first 2 weeks when planting any tree, and use a fantastic root stimulator to stimulate root development.

If leaves begin to turn yellowish, now is the time to fertilize.

If your tree isn’t bearing fruit you probably require a fertilizer with ZINC.

Dead twigs in shirts of pecan trees, little nuts, and yellowing of leaves are a sign of ZINC defeciency.

Check your local nursery for fruit/pecan tree fertilizer.

Keep your pecan tree free of diseases and insects. Physically inspect your tree(s) on a weekly basis.

Always remove weeds and grass beneath the tree canopy.

Always plant so the root is wholly buried in the original soil line or landscape.

Amost all varieties of pecans trees will perform better with a pollinator. The Western Schle will pollinate other pecan trees.